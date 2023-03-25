AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AGF Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

AGF Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$521.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.30. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$5.63 and a twelve month high of C$9.50.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

