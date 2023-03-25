Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of A stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

