Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AFLYY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Air France-KLM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.98.

Air France-KLM Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.67. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

