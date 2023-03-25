AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
AirBoss of America Price Performance
Shares of ABSSF opened at $5.50 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
