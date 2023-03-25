Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Airspan Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MIMO opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.72. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Airspan Networks by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 323.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airspan Networks by 30.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,033,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 238,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

