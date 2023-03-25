Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRMGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of ALRM opened at $49.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.40. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

