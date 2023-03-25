Albert P. Behler Purchases 30,000 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stock

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 30,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paramount Group Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $6.50 to $5.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

