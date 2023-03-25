Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14,436.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.17. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

