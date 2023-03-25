Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $132.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Allstate traded as low as $103.20 and last traded at $103.82, with a volume of 217790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.58.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Allstate Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

