Allworth Financial LP Acquires 5,652 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Copart by 5.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Copart by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 47,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Copart by 501.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $71.43 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.