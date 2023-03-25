Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 304.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $185.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $202.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

