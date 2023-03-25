Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 229.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $617.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

(Get Rating)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.