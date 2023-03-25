Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 229.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $617.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
