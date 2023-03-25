Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

