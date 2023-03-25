Allworth Financial LP Buys 108 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,249 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after purchasing an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WCN opened at $133.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.59. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

