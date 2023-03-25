Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,286 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in MetLife by 3,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,934,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

