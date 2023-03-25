Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,420 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,601,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 337.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 309,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 238,426 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,188,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,006,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 94,840 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
MDYG opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $76.88.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
