Allworth Financial LP Buys 30,081 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 5,013.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 799,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,716,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $29.63.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

