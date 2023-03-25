Allworth Financial LP Cuts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Shares of TD stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

