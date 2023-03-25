Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

