Allworth Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $206.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average of $210.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

