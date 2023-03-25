Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.51 and a 200-day moving average of $147.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.94 and a 1-year high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

