Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 262,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.68.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

