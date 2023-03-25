Allworth Financial LP Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 949,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 807,875 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,194,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,442,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,961,000 after purchasing an additional 570,576 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $66.68 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

