Allworth Financial LP Has $548,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Raymond James cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.06 and a 200-day moving average of $262.97. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

