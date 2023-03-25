Allworth Financial LP Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.22 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

