Allworth Financial LP Has $614,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.1 %

WBA stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

