Allworth Financial LP Has $685,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,056 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,997.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 477,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 462,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 889,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

