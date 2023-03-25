Allworth Financial LP Has $712,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.87 and its 200 day moving average is $155.65. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.