Allworth Financial LP Has $754,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 312.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

