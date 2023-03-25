Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Exelon Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

