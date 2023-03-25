Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $217.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.57. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.