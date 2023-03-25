Allworth Financial LP Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,970,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,590,000 after acquiring an additional 382,535 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 193,570 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 846,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,607,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $198.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $242.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.