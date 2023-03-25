Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,203 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.