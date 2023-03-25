Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,363 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,944 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $42,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NKE opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average is $110.44.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.