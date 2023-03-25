Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,229 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 91,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2,043.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 132,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

