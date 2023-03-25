Allworth Financial LP Purchases 5,545 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

