Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $160.36 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

