Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 116.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

