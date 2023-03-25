Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 184.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $36.88.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

