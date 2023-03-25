Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

