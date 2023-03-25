Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $84.04 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.67. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

