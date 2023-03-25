Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $429.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.39 and its 200 day moving average is $404.07. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

