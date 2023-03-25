Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,087 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $464.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

