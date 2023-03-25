Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,375 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $91.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,045.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

