Allworth Financial LP Sells 152,423 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,423 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 337,380 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 136,886 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 89,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 479.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $29.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

