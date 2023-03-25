Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,812 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.