Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,812 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN opened at $98.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of -366.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.