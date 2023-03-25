Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,824 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,858,000 after purchasing an additional 301,219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CL opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

