Allworth Financial LP Sells 186 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $106.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.09.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.56.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.