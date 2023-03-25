Allworth Financial LP Sells 261 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,723,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,140,000 after buying an additional 427,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,503,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

