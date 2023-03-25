Allworth Financial LP Sells 59,059 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,059 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $37,512,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 134,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 160,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 321,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $952.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

